Three interview for vacant School Board seat

The Fort Payne City Council interviewed three people on Friday afternoon with the intention of appointing one of them to the Fort Payne Board of Education at the council's April 19 meeting.
Charles Mauney Jr., Dana Grimes and Randy McClung seek to replace Board President Jimmy Durham, who has served on the board since 2002 and whose term expires in June. The school board is comprised of five members who are appointed by the city council to serve five year terms on a staggered basis.
Mauney is an attorney employed by the Court of Criminal Appeals. A father of four, his family has relocated to the area after years of living in Montgomery. His father, also a local attorney, served on the school board when he was in elementary school.
Grimes is applying for a second time to serve on the board. She's been a local attorney for 25 years, is counsel for the DeKalb County Children's Advocacy Center and has four children, including two school-aged.
McClung served on the school board from 2010-2020, replaced by current board member Sharon Jones.
"We're fortunate because any of the three would be an outstanding addition to our school board," said Mayor Brian Baine.
Participation requires mandatory training to gain the competencies to understand Alabama law and state regulations.
The Board of Education is the legal employer of all personnel hired by the system and administers through written policies, monthly meetings and instructions to the superintendent of education who is the chief executive officer of the system.
The authority and power of the Board of Education are corporate in nature and are exercised only during legally held meetings each fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
Individual board members have no legal authority over individual schools, departments, or personnel. All personnel actions are the responsibility of the superintendent, acting with Board approval.
