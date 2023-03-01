Fort Payne man arrested for beating elders

Fort Payne Police are investigating an incident that left two residents in critical condition.
Police Chief David Davis said his officers arrested Brent Preston Hunter, age 56, of Fort Payne and charged him with two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of elderly abuse and for possessing firearms while forbidden to do so.
“The Fort Payne Police Department received a call early Sunday morning for a welfare check to be done at a residence in Fort Payne,” Davis said. “Officers arrived on scene and discovered two people at the residence that Mr. Hunter was suspected of injuring. They were transported to DeKalb Regional by DeKalb Ambulance Service and then both were transferred to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
“This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by Fort Payne Police Department Investigators and investigators with the DeKalb/Cherokee County District Attorney’s offices. On [Wednesday], Hunter was taken before the District Judge of DeKalb County for his initial appearance and is now being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond and $55,000 property bond,” Davis added.
Davis did not elaborate on why Hunter received the firearms charge.
Hunter’s name is a familiar one from past police reports, including a 2009 story in which he was charged with child abuse for the alleged assault of an 8-year-old child. Davis said that case was investigated after the boy walked into an Exxon station at the top of Alabama Highway 35, shaken from the assault.
Hunter was also arrested in May 2013 for a failure to appear in court, in June 2013 for DUI, in November 2016 for failure to appear in court, in August 2017 for elder abuse and neglect and domestic violence. He was mostly recently arrested Feb. 13 of this year for DUI, according to records.
This is a developing story, and The Times-Journal will bring you details are they are revealed.
