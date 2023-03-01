Fort Payne man arrested for beating elders

Brent Preston Hunter, age 56 of Fort Payne was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of elderly abuse and a count for "Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearms." He faced the District Judge for his initial appearance and is now being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond and $55,000 property bond.

 Fort Payne Police Department

Fort Payne Police are investigating an incident that left two residents in critical condition.

Police Chief David Davis said his officers arrested Brent Preston Hunter, age 56, of Fort Payne and charged him with two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of elderly abuse and for possessing firearms while forbidden to do so.

