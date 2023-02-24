ALDOT rehabs Gault Avenue sidewalks
by Steven Stiefel

Fort Payne Public Works Director Tim Williams informed the City Council on Tuesday that the Alabama Department of Transportation is conducting sidewalk rehab along several blocks of Gault Avenue to come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s from 20th Street North to Eighth Street South, then Highway 35,” Williams said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.