Fort Payne High School’s tech team finishes state competitions with more than 70 projects placed

After competing at the Northeast Alabama Community College Regional Technology Competition in March, the Fort Payne High School (FPHS) tech team continued on to the ACTE State Technology Competition.
On May 2 the FPHS tech team competed virtually at the ACTE State Technology Competition.
The tech team, which consists of students from different school organizations and career tech pathways, entered many projects into the state competition.
These pathways and organizations include FPTV, robotics, Future Business Leaders of America, Skills USA members and business pathways.
At the end of the competition, the tech team headed home with over 70 total projects which placed. This includes 30 first place, 21 second place and 21 third place projects. These projects range from animation to web design.
Animation Level 4 Group
• 1st place- Alondra Hernandez, Daisy Soto and Katie Hernandez
•2nd place- Preston Hunt, Cheyanne Cridlin and Addie McPherson
Animation Level 5 Individual
•1st place- Ryan King
•2nd place- Aida Pedro
Animation Level 5 Group
•1st place- Marco Martinez and Alex Francisco
•2nd place- Guadalupe Vilatoro and Savannah Shoemaker
Audio Level 4 Individual
•3rd place- Ella Ferguson
Audio Level 4 Group
•2nd place- Edalaine Sifuentes and Ahtziri Acosta
•3rd place- Kalia Algrone and Adam Corona
Audio Level 5 Individual
•2nd place- Hunter Davis
•3rd place- Alex Francisco
Audio Level 5 Group
•1st place- Wendy Alcon and Lauren Jennings
•2nd place- Hugo Rodriguez, Shalyla Montes and Allie New
Computer Programming Level 4 Individual
•1st place- Preston Hunt
Computer Programming Level 5 Individual
•2nd place- Bruno Perez Hernandez
•3rd place- Zach Wallace
Computer Programming Level 5 Group
•1st place- Logan Hairell and Clark McClung
•3rd place- Willian Herrera and Riley Naylor
Digital Art Level 4 Group
•2nd place- David Dougan and Meredith Jackson
Digital Art Level 5 Group
•1st place- Aida Pedro and Jessica Bautista
•3rd place- Aidan Smith and Oscar Gonzalez
Digital Game Design Level 4 Individual
•3rd- Stephanie Diaz
Digital Game Design Level 5 Individual
•3rd place- Ribaldo Martin
Digital Game Design Level 5 Group
•1st place- Hunter Thomas and Brandon Anthony
•3rd place- Willian Herrera and Riley Naylor
Graphic Design Level 4 Individual
•1st place-Kirra Alonso
•2nd place- Emilee Welden
Graphic Design Level 4 Group
•1st place- Cris Gaspar and Joel Lopez
•2nd place- Estella Gallegos and Valeria Hernandez
Graphic Design Level 5 Individual
•3rd place- Halle Hilyer
Graphic Design Level 5 Group
•1st place- Emily Williams and Sierra Young
•2nd place- Dina Bautista and Isabel Villanueva
Mobile App Level 4 Individual
•1st place- Orlando Rodriguez-Valdez
•2nd place- Jacqueline Miguel Dominguez
•3rd place- Addie McPherson
Mobile App Level 4 Group
•1st place- Jacqueline Miguel Dominguez and Candy Guillen
Mobile App Level 5 Group
•1st place- Laurel Shugart
•3rd place- JaMiyah Stanton
Mobile App Level 5 Group
•1st place- Jordan Binkley and John Riley Thompson
Multi-Dimensional 3D Modeling Level 4 Individual
•3rd place- Stephanie Diaz
Multi-Dimensional 3D Modeling Level 5 Individual
•1st place- Ryan King
•2nd place- April English-Thorton
Multi-Dimensional 3D Modeling Level 5 Group
•3rd place- Seth Shelton and Makenah Fraley
Media Applications Level 4 Individual
•1st place- Emilee Welden
Media Applications Level 5 Individual
•2nd place- Ashley Bautista
Productivity Design Level 4 Individual
•1st place- Hunter Goza
Productivity Design Level 4 Group
•1st place-Emelia Shores and Wila Ingram
•2nd place- Dennis Martinez and Lucas Blevins
Productivity Design Level 5 Individual
•3rd place- Austin Evans
Productivity Design Level 5 Group
•1st place- Austin Evans and Preston Whited
•2nd place- Hunter Goza and Brax Goza
Robotics Level 5 Group
•1st place- Cain Nappier, Logan Hairell and Ryan Traylor
Video Production Level 4 Individual
•1st place- Kali Lagrone
•2nd place- Cece Gifford
Video Production Level 4 Group
•1st place- Edelaine Castillo and Ahtziri Acosta
•2nd place- Reagan Mason and Ella Ferguson
•3rd place- Maria Felipe, Nathan Blankenship and Karma Rush
Video Production Level 5 Individual
•1st place- Frankie Solis
•2nd place- Dylan Loudermilk
Video Production Level 5 Group
•1st place- Webb Mason and Ryan Traylor
Website Design 1 Level 4 Individual
•1st place- Emily Landry
Website Design 1 Level 4 Group
•3rd place- Daniel Perez and Domingo Diego
Website Design 1 Level 5 Individual
•1st place-Dina Bautista
•2nd place- Vanessa De Brito
Website Design 1 Level 5 Group
•1st place- David Allen Fischer and Brax Goza
Website Design 2 HTML Level 4 Individual
•3rd place- Danali Richardson
Website Design 2 HTML Level 4 Group
•1st place- Jocelyn Vega and Kayla Merz
•2nd place- Jennifer Bautista and Alejandra Avalos
Website Design 2 HTML Level 5 Individual
•1st place- Jordan Binkley
•3rd place- Nikki Cedillo
Website Design
2 HTML Level 5 Group
•2nd place- Bruno Perez Hernandez and Mateo Ramon
•3rd place- Jordan Keele and Stormy Whited
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.