Bread of Life seeks to serve residents of Dekalb by providing food, shelter and the love of Jesus Christ.
Bread of Life began in 2007 with a handful of individuals wanting to make a difference by providing a meal for those in need. The first meal began with a sandwich, apples and a few chips.
Once word began to spread, many of those in need began to gather for some food and new faces to meet. Since then we have continued to be a place that provides help with much of our assistance coming from local volunteers, businesses and ministry organizations.
Free lunch is now served three days per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the basement of Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium.
Bread of Life has branched out into more areas of need within our community, opening a warming station during extreme winter nights, a food pantry, a clothes closet and benevolence funding for extreme needs.
Bread of Life’s vision is to not only impact those in need by equipping them to succeed in financial stability and community involvement, but to also facilitate a giving atmosphere on a community-wide scale that encourages others to be involved spiritually and personally in the betterment of others.
Bread of Life is always in need of donations and volunteers.
