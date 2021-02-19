Volunteers needed for vaccination clinics

Volunteers are needed to help with upcoming weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Times and dates are not determined at this time, and positions will be determined based on needs at the time of a clinic.
“Weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics are coming and we need your help,” said DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey. “We need volunteer runners, phone answerers, greeters, licensed medical personnel, traffic control and monitors.”
A Google docs form has been set up for submitting information and asks about any medical license status, including checkboxes for physicians, physician’s assistants, dentists, veterinarians, registered nurses, practical nurses, paramedics, advanced EMTs, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and health profession students. Retirees from these professions are also sought.
The form also requires volunteers to state how many hours they can contribute.
The form can be viewed and completed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEoSPp8BePQhxjKBKf8MLq4jOxymWCAJiNqS-A2nmL_t47zQ/viewform.
Visit https://alcovidvaccine.gov/ to check eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations at county health departments. While the current vaccine supply is limited, it is necessary to prioritize vaccinations for people 65 or older, healthcare providers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters and others groups at the highest risk of getting the virus or becoming seriously ill. If you are interested in receiving an email notification when the vaccine becomes available locally, complete the Notification Form at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/notify. The Vaccine Hotline is 1-855-566-5333.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state is now receiving upwards of 70,000 doses a week and many health department vaccine appointments are booked through April.
Harris added that if Johnson & Johnson is given the green light by federal regulators for its vaccine, Alabama could receive doses by late February or early March. This vaccine involves one dose and doesn’t require rigorous cold chain requirements.
President Joe Biden, in a CNN town hall Tuesday night, said “By the end of July, we’ll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American.”
