FPHS Drama Club returns to the stage with ‘Sweeny Todd’ Feb. 14-18

For the first time in two years, the Fort Payne High School drama club will be performing. The drama club is performing “Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the DeKalb Theater.
Opening night is Monday, Feb. 14 with performances scheduled through Friday the 18th. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets will be available for purchase at the theater for $5. Each performance will have a different cast playing the roles of the eccentric characters for every night.
Additional solo performances from students as they recite monologues are planned.
The students and teacher Paul Crawford are excited to perform in front of a live audience again. Crawford gives each of this drama classes an opportunity to display their acting chops in front of a live audience.
“For this production I just wanted them to have a fun experience, I also wanted to give my students an equal opportunity to portray these characters,” Crawford said.
Thursday’s performance will be composed of a select few students on the drama club’s competition team. They originally intended to take their production of Sweeny Todd to competition, but because of extenuating circumstances, they weren’t able to make it.
A stage full of props and two detailed backdrops help depict Sweeny Todd’s Barbershop and Ms. Lovett’s Bakery. The students, with the help of their teacher, sourced each individual prop and hand-painted the backdrops used for the musical.
The musical is about a London barber and his partner in crime, Ms. Lovett, a pie maker. The duo wants to leave their lives in England behind for the new frontier, the colonies in North America.
The trip costs a fortune, so Todd and Lovett devise a devious plan to make both of their businesses successful enough to pay. How the duo goes about doing this is what captivates the audience.
The character of Sweeney Todd first appeared in the Victorian penny dreadful “The String of Pearls” in 1846. Many will remember the Tim Burton-directed 2007 film starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. Other portrayals of the story have appeared in TV adaptations in 1997 (starring Ben Kingsley) and 2006 (with David Warner and Tom Hardy in roles) with film versions as far back as 1928.
The FPHS competition cast and other drama students are excited to show the audience their version and what they have been rehearsing.
