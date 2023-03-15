Runaway truck ramp proposed for Joe's Truck Stop

The Alabama Department of Transportation seeks public feedback on a proposed “runaway truck ramp” at the bottom of Lookout Mountain in Fort Payne and will conduct a public involvement meeting on March 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium.

This is one possible remedy to eliminate the risk poised by the sharp curve at the base of Alabama Highway 35, commonly referred to as “Joe’s Truck Stop” because of a concrete slab erected in the 1950s by J.D. Faulkner after trucks repeatedly smashed into his home while failing to navigate the 90-degree turn, including one as recently as Dec. 23, 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.