Runaway truck ramp proposed for Joe's Truck Stop

The Alabama Department of Transportation seeks public feedback on a proposed “runaway truck ramp” at the bottom of Lookout Mountain in Fort Payne and will conduct a public involvement meeting on March 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium.
This is one possible remedy to eliminate the risk poised by the sharp curve at the base of Alabama Highway 35, commonly referred to as “Joe’s Truck Stop” because of a concrete slab erected in the 1950s by J.D. Faulkner after trucks repeatedly smashed into his home while failing to navigate the 90-degree turn, including one as recently as Dec. 23, 2022.
Over the years, various steps such as signage to improve warnings and a brake check station was added in 2014 to encourage 18-wheelers to slow down before attempting to descend the steep mountain road. Another proposal involves straightening Wallace Avenue to eliminate the sharp curve on Fifth Street NE and extend the road onward, through existing residential areas, eventually turning on to connect with U.S. 11 farther down south on Gault Avenue.
Given the considerable time and expense in such a project, the truck arrestor bed is the latest alternative step to doing that.
The combination of heavy trucks and steep highway downgrades presents a potential safety hazard. Defective or incorrectly adjusted braking systems on trucks or trailer, among other things, can contribute to brake overheating and failure resulting in the driver's inability to control vehicle speeds on downgrades. Truck escape ramps offer an opportunity for out-of-control trucks to exit the highway and come to a controlled stop.
A truck arrestor bed is a specially designed area filled with materials such as gravel and sand, which are intended to slow down and stop a runaway truck. When a truck enters the bed, its wheels sink into the soft material, causing it to slow down and eventually come to a stop. This helps prevent the truck from crashing into other vehicles or structures, and can potentially save lives.
In January 2020, the driver of a truck carrying a load of glass experienced a mechanical error and lost his brakes. Fearing there would be a cliff at the bottom of the mountain, the driver intentionally maneuvered in the direction of houses on the edge of Alabama Hwy 35 once he saw a driveway. The truck smashed into two of the homes.
A notice in last weekend's paper from ALDOT stated, “The purpose of [the March 28] meeting is to ensure that any interested parties have an opportunity to provide input regarding this project and share their views and comments regarding potential impacts. The hearing’s format will be an informal session. No formal speeches or presentations are planned. Interested parties may arrive at any time during the scheduled meeting. Representatives of the ALDOT will be available to answer any questions relative to the project.”
Comments will become part of the official project record and can be made within 10 days of the meeting. Anyone who cannot attend may mail comments to ALDOT North Region Engineer Curtis W. Vincent, care of Logan Jolley at P.O. Box 550, Guntersville, AL 35976-0550 or emailed to al35-runaway-ramp@dot.state.al.us.
The meeting facilities are wheelchair accessible.
