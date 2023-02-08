A Fort Payne native received an award for his three decades of work for Jacksonville State University while attending the 42nd Annual Conference on The First Year Experience in Los Angeles.

Terry Casey is JSU’s Vice President for Student Affairs. Before that, he was Dean of Students, Director of Student Life and before that an admissions counselor. He has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to the university.

