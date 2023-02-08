A Fort Payne native received an award for his three decades of work for Jacksonville State University while attending the 42nd Annual Conference on The First Year Experience in Los Angeles.
Terry Casey is JSU’s Vice President for Student Affairs. Before that, he was Dean of Students, Director of Student Life and before that an admissions counselor. He has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to the university.
The National Resource Center for First-Year Experience and Students in Transition recognizes professionals that work in higher education. The Advocate Award is the only honor presented to staff members who work at a college or university. Casey was praised for his oversight of the JSU Gamecock Orientation Program.
“It is an outstanding honor and I’m humbled to receive this recognition for my work,” Casey said.
Casey, 54, is a 1988 graduate of Fort Payne High School. He graduated from JSU in 1993 and earned his Master’s degree from the University of Alabama in 2009.
Casey is the son of Linda and Joe Sterling and the late Verlon Casey. He is the brother of Sherrie and Jeff Lankford.
The Annual Conference on The First-Year Experience provides an ongoing forum where higher education professionals can share experiences, concerns, and accomplishments related to supporting student learning, development, and success in the first college year.
