Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and members of the Fort Payne City Council visited Washington D.C. this week to meet with members of Congress and the representative they hired to go after federal grant money.
Baine said meetings were set up with Dist. 24 U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt.
Additional meetings are planned with the Appalachian Regional Commission and Norfolk Southern. They are expected to discuss the railroad crossing through Fort Payne and the increasing number of cases of trains becoming disconnected or blocking railway crossings as trains switch tracks. Baine said they are seeking funding for a feasibility study, the first step in getting a railroad overpass.
“That study is what everyone needs to get involved to see how it affects them,” Baine said.
ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian region. ARC uses Congressionally appropriated funds to invest in the region’s economic and community development through grants.
The meetings were set up by Shannon Scruggs Campagna, vice president of Van Scoyoc Associates. Campagna is a native of Fort Payne and the daughter of the late Bill Scruggs and Kay Malone Stringer. She was hired last year to pursue federal funding solutions. She has advocated on behalf of a number of trade association clients, the food industry, major US manufacturers and a healthcare startup. She is also a former lobbyist for the National Beer Wholesalers Association.
“Shannon is meeting with us and set up all the meetings,” Baine said.
Council President Walter Watson said they had made the trip to Washington D.C. previously, which has paid off in better relations with lawmakers there.
Members of Congress regularly meet face-to-face with constituents visiting D.C. It offers an opportunity to discuss important issues and potentially influence legislative decisions if they have a vested interest in a particular policy or issue.
