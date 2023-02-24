Baine updates citizens on future project plans

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine spoke to Chamber members Thursday morning about projects in the works and the challenges of limited financial resources to address everything that's needed. 

 Steven Stiefel

During the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce’s first Breakfast and Business event at Alice Circle and The Bakehouse downtown on Thursday morning, Mayor Brian Baine described several current projects in the city.

Baine said he is talking with potential investors about developing the former Gas House property, which the City of Fort Payne purchased after the factory relocated to Airport Road, leaving it vacant. It extends from Fourth Street North to Second Street North, with a portion recently torn down to create more parking for the upcoming Mater’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium opening in mid-March.

