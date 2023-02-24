Baine updates citizens on future project plans

During the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce’s first Breakfast and Business event at Alice Circle and The Bakehouse downtown on Thursday morning, Mayor Brian Baine described several current projects in the city.
Baine said he is talking with potential investors about developing the former Gas House property, which the City of Fort Payne purchased after the factory relocated to Airport Road, leaving it vacant. It extends from Fourth Street North to Second Street North, with a portion recently torn down to create more parking for the upcoming Mater’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium opening in mid-March.
“We want to develop that into something that will encompass all of our citizens, of all ages, and bring people downtown. We want to see more of what Alice Circle and The Bakehouse have done for First Street, making it a hopping place. Kudos to them for having the vision and stepping out to make that happen,” Baine said.
Improving the quality of life is vital because Baine said a local industry told him it was unable to recruit personnel willing to move to Fort Payne to work for them.
“We need to give those folks they bring in something to do when they aren’t at work. We want them to come downtown and spend their money. When you’ve got a good, growing downtown… I know that Connie Fuller with Fort Payne Main Street has been instrumental in a lot of things happening… and we are really making strides,” Baine said.
Creation of an amphitheater off 63rd Street North is also on the list of future projects Baine is excited about. He spoke of the recent meeting with GMC, the design company helping Fort Payne with its long-term comprehensive development plan.
“GMC will do another community meeting in April or May probably,” Baine said.
The top thing citizens mentioned in the survey was the frequent blocking of intersections by stopped Norfolk Southern trains. Baine said city officials will travel to Washington D.C. in early March to speak with lawmakers and seek funds for a feasibility study, the first step in getting a railroad overpass.
“That study is what everyone needs to get involved to see how it affects them,” Baine said.
Some other take-aways from the earlier meeting sent to Baine include “streetscape upgrades” on Fifth Street North connecting the Rotary Pavilion to Grand Avenue and on First Street connecting Clark Avenue to Forest Avenue, as well as landscaped medians on Gault Avenue with improved pedestrian crossings, road widening on Airport Road to accommodate growing industrial development, city-defining landscape improvements at interstate exits and right-of-way corridor improvements on Alabama Highway 35 from Walmart.
He also spoke about a trail that runs through the valley and beyond that is branded in connection with the Trail of Tears that also passes the criteria to be included among historically significant Trail of Tears properties.
Right now, city forces are concentrating on three major projects: sewer improvements, a complete renovation of the former City Hall (now the police HQ) and renovating the Sports Complex.
“The sewer projects are something that most people don’t see, yet they cost a lot of money; we’re spending $8 or $9 million on one leg of the sewer on Airport Road,” Baine said.
So much is happening now that Baine said he found it hard to sleep Wednesday night.
“The common thing to all of these is that they take money. We have so many projects going right now that we can’t just jump into something new, but we hired a grant writer and lobbyist and are applying for grants to fund radio and gear,” he said.
Fort Payne Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy thanked Baine for his comments and the large crowd for attending. She reminded everyone of the Montgomery Drive-In planned April 4-5 where Chamber members can network with public officials including Gov. Kay Ivey and others.
“We hope to have a great turnout in Montgomery from Fort Payne. Email info@fortpaynechamber.com or call 256-845-2741 with questions or to let us know you are interested in participating,” she said.
