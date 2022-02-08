Kayaker drowns at DeSoto State Park

A Birmingham attorney died Sunday while kayaking at DeSoto State Park, according to media reports.
DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told William Thornton of AL.com that Jennifer Carin Burford, 48, died following an incident on Little River at the park when her kayak overturned while she was out with a group.
According to her obituary, Burford was a member of the Birmingham Kayak Club and was an instructor for other kayakers.
She had recently returned from a kayaking trip to Ecuador.
Sources say she was near Alpine on Little River just before noon when her kayak overturned pulling her underwater and pinned against nearby rocks.
Wilson reportedly said she was with a group of 12 people when the incident happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.