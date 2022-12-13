Last weekend's holiday festivities in Fort Payne may be remembered for two things: how unseasonably warm the weather was and the enormity of the gaps between participants in Fort Payne's parade and Christmas in the Park.
The main gap of a half-mile separating parade Grand Marshal LaRue Hardinger and the city council from Fort Payne High School's Marching Band was attributed to an inconveniently timed train cutting off the bulk of participants lined up at the VFW Fairgrounds.
