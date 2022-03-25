During the Fort Payne Board of Education meeting Thursday, Winner of the Congressional App Challenge, Orlando Rodrigues Valdez, showed board members how his app functions and how it helps users.
Alongside Valdez was his teacher and winner of the Dr. Albert Lily Memorial Award for computer science, Jamie McClung.
At the beginning of the presentation McClung showed the board and those present a video of the Gigawatts throughout the years. The video also displayed all the awards and accomplishments the team has garnered over eight years competing.
After the video presentation McClung thanked the board for supporting him and his students.
“There aren’t words to describe how honored I am to receive this award. But what I am most proud of is the opportunity I got to see these kids learn and love what they do. And now, they are eager to teach younger kids about robotics. It’s so much fun to see them sharing what they’ve learned to younger students,” McClung said.
Valdez then presented his app in front of the board and those present. Cyberstudy is the name of his app, and the purpose is to help those learn the language of syntax along with its terminology and structure.
After his presentation superintendent Brian Jett said, “I cannot wait to see what you do in the future Orlando, we [in reference
to the board] can’t wait to see what you do 10, 15, even 20 years from now.”
The board also made the following personnel changes:
•Retirements:
-Resignation of Karen Keeling, 6th grade teacher at FPMS effective June 1, 2022, due to retirement.
-Resignation of Teresa Davidson, 6th grade teacher at FPMS effective June 1, 2022, due to retirement.
-Resignation of Rick Morrow, custodian at FPMS effective July 2, 2022, due to retirement.
-Resignation of Lisa Powell, physical education teacher at Wills Valley Elementary effective June 1, 2022, due to retirement.
•Resignations
-Deborah Mays, system-wide CNP worker within the FPCS effective Feb. 23, 2022.
-Lori Blackburn, system-wide CNP worker within the FPCS effective Feb. 28, 2022.
-Melissa Shankles, system-wide custodian within the FPCS effective March 4, 2022.
• Recommendations
-Brandy Rosson as a system-wide CNP worker effective March 25, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022, as submitted.
•The board also approved:
-the additions to the list of substitutes for a bus driver, CNP and teacher
-approved out of state travel for Patrick Barnes, FPHS principle and athletic director
•FPHS wrestling team, June 14-16, 2022, to wrestling camp at Armuchee High School in Rome, GA.
-approve a request for a virtual school day option for 9th and 12th grade students due to testing
-approve the 2022 ACESS Summer School and Credit Recovery Program schedule
-approve the 2022 Summer Drivers Education Schedule
-approve the local Textbook Committee’s recommendation to adopt the entire list of State approved textbooks in the area of English Language Arts and Supplemental Materials for the 22-23 school year
-approve the Feb. 2022 financial statements and bank reconciliation reports
The next Fort Payne Education Board meeting is scheduled for April 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Central Office.
