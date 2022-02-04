FPHS Real World Design adds finishing touches on project before Championships

Fort Payne High School’s Real World Design team has put together an 80 page business portfolio that will be presented virtually to judges in April 2022 for the RWDC (Real World Design Challenge) National Championship.
The challenge given to RWD clubs this year was to create a business portfolio that entails all the details about the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) they created.
Team Captain Samantha Keith, with the help of her dad and team sponsor Brian Keith, drew up the design of the UAV. Using software given to the team from RWDC they created a 3D model of the team’s UAV.
The other rules that the RWD team met in relation to the UAV is extensive. The UAV had to be able to lift a certain amount of weight and still fly, it must fit in a pre-measured out area and it must be able to lift-off and land.
After this, the team put together a business portfolio they would present at the state competition. In this portfolio all the aspects of both the inside and outside of the UAV.
Mrs. Vanessa Chappell, team sponsor said, “In the portfolio, for example, we have notes where we discussed changing out the battery in the UAV. But there are notes on meetings, financials, and planning that the team has put into the challenge.”
Also, for the design that was given, the team had to do a lot of research. The team did research on the components that would fit best for the UAV and the business portfolio.
Since the Fort Payne High School’s RWD began competing, they have won nine state competitions and competed at the national level in Washington D.C. each year. The RWD team didn’t compete during the 2019-2020 school year because of COVID.
In the past the team consisted mainly of upperclassmen who were on the team before.
“Seniors would make up the majority of the team and then they would get underclassmen to join so when they graduate the team would have members on it that have participated before,” said Chappell.
This school year the team consists of only six members and all of them are new to the RWDC. The lone senior, Emily Yates also had no experience with RWD prior to this school year.
Chappell said, “This year is my first year being the sponsor that we would actually compete, so I was right there with them. Learning the software and trying to understand the language.”
Since the year’s RWD team are new and also functioning in a world with COVID, this year’s state competition was completely virtual.
“Because it was virtual, and we weren’t able to gather at school or be together, the kids were completely on their own for state. But they performed wonderfully and now we are getting ready for the national competition,” said Chappell.
Building the team back up is a bit of a challenge since there aren’t any returning students. Chappell said she had to do a little bit of recruiting to get enough members to qualify.
Chappell said she recruited Kendra McElrath, a junior, to be on the RWD team.
She wanted McElrath because she was involved in JROTC and is used to working with a team, plus she learned some organizational skills that would come in handy.
“When we competed at the state level we only had four members. But now that we’re going to nationals we added three more,” Chappell explained.
The original four members consisted of sophomores Samantha Keith and Weston Hamilton, junior Kendra McElrath and senior Emily Yates.
Since their win at the state, the RWD team has added sophomores Emily Landry and Kaleb Jacobs and junior Julio Francisco.
Chappell also said this year’s team is majority female, which isn’t the norm for RWD or STEM (Science, technology, engineering and math) organizations.
“So, our team is completely new, but on top of that, four out of the six members are girls and that’s something that I am really proud of,” Chappell explained.
The team hopes that for the National Championship they will be able to use some of FPTV’s (Fort Payne Television) camera equipment with the help of Steve Black, who is the head of that organization.
When the time for the National Championship comes around the team has to present the business portfolio in front of judges virtually. They will have a slot of 15 minutes to present and then 10 - 12 minutes for the judges to ask questions.
“We’re using all the recourses. Luckily, with the access to on campus mentors, we asked a few teachers for help,” said Chappell.
Keith said, “Another part of RWD I enjoy is the research part of it. We’ve learned how to look for reliable sources for our design and also to help us with the portfolio.”
When the team is asked if they truly enjoyed being on the team, there was a general consensus that this club is one of the most important things going on in their lives.
Yates said, “I’m a senior, so I have a lot going on. Besides school, I have a job and other clubs that I’m a part of, but RWD is something that will give me real life skills that I can put on my resume.”
The whole purpose of RWDC gives help to students who want to learn about STEM and all the offers that come along with it. This gives students a step up when they move forward with their education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.