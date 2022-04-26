Vintage Pickin' continues to grow each year

Vintage Pickin’ has curated businesses that specialize in budget abiding vintage and handmade items.
Beginning in 2015 on their farm in Fyffe, April Wilks and Ashley Doufexis hatched what is now a booming business.
“Friends of mine would come over to my house and ask me where I found all my cute decorations, and I would tell them I found it yard selling. Of course, a lot of them didn’t really like the idea of spending their Saturdays and Sundays doing that,” Wilks said.
She thought up a business that would not only help her, but also artists and curators to have a single place to sell their work and vintage finds.
With the help of her sister, Ashley, the two began spreading information about the event through social media and word of mouth.
“I remember the night before the first time we had an event just thinking, 'What if no one comes?' or 'What if a lot of people come and we don’t know what to do with them?'” said Wilks.
The next morning around 1,500 people found their way to the 20-acre farm to attend the first ever Vintage Pickin’.
Flashforward six years and now Vintage Pickin’ has events twice a year at the Fort Payne VFW fairgrounds. This past weekend was their spring event. Another is planned for Oct. 7-8.
“When we started this we wanted to help our community, but soon it got too big for the farm, so we decided to move to the fairgrounds. We love Fort Payne and just knowing these events help the surrounding community is even sweeter,” Wilks said.
With tickets available online or at the door, people can also secure a weekend pass which will allow them to go to both days of the event.
“We met people from all over the country that come here just for us,” said Doufexis.
Many of the people who come to their events are from out of town.
“Because of our social media presence, vendors and people from everywhere see our pages, look up the surrounding area and decide to make their way down here,” said Doufexis.
Vintage Pickin’ found a way to incorporate artwork and curators from around the country. The two events Vintage Pickin’ holds each year are the main source of income for many of the vendors.
“A lot of our vendors are small businesses and female owned, so we wanted to create a space that allowed women to sell their product in a safe environment,” said Wilks.
Vendors also come from all over the country to participate in the two-day event.
“We have people from Ohio, Arizona, Indiana, Illinois... I mean I could go on but that’s just off the top of my head,” said Doufexis.
The sisters said the events bring people together during uncertain times.
“The idea that everyone is here for the same thing, is just so nice. From COVID to just the divide right now, it’s nice to have a place where people can gather and just escape from everything,” Wilks said.
The sisters remember the uncertainty they felt during the height of the pandemic.
“I mean, we’re not just talking about our livelihood but also that of over 60 people and their businesses. So, it was really scary during that time, but we found our way through,” said Doufexis.
The targeted audience for Vintage Pickin’ are women in their late 20s to early 30s. But the events bring in an array of people of all ages.
Wilks said so many people attended this past weekend's event that all three hotels in Fort Payne were full and many cabins or rentals had no vacancy.
With live music and food vendors, the two-day event represents something more than just another shopping opportunity.
