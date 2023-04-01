Stanley Miles Massey/Mentone
Stanley Miles Massey, 70, of Mentone, died Mar. 28, 2023. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Stanley Miles Massey/Mentone
Stanley Miles Massey, 70, of Mentone, died Mar. 28, 2023. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Stanley Dale Nix/Boaz
Stanley Dale Nix, 53, of Boaz, died Mar. 28, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Mamie “Cissy” Gorham/Fort Payne
Mamie “Cissy” Gorham, 67, of Fort Payne, died Mar. 29, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Mar. 31 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Pleasant View Cemetery.
