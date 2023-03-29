Helicopter egg drop this Saturday

Using a helicopter and numerous community volunteers, thousands of plastic eggs filled with candy and prizes will be dropped onto the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on Saturday, April 1.
This event, hosted by Church at the Vine for children ages 12 and under, will feature kids’ play zones including bouncy houses and other games. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Colton and India Penrod, lead pastors at Church at the Vine, said, “We got the idea from a few churches in other areas. Every video we have watched makes us even more excited to see this happen. We cannot wait to pour into the city of Fort Payne and show the love of our Resurrected Savior, Jesus Christ, with this community event!”
