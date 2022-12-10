Remembering a day of infamy

General Sparks and Mark Abrams read names of those lost in the state of Alabama. The Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony was begun by the late John Keller, a veteran of Vietnam.

 Contributed Photo

The JSU Little River Canyon hosted a Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony on Dec. 7. American Legion Post 89, Post 39, Honor Guard from Valley Head and Trenton, and Fort and Payne High School JROTC remembered the well over 2000 lost that fateful day in 1941 when the Japanese conducted a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.