Remembering a day of infamy

The JSU Little River Canyon hosted a Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony on Dec. 7. American Legion Post 89, Post 39, Honor Guard from Valley Head and Trenton, and Fort and Payne High School JROTC remembered the well over 2000 lost that fateful day in 1941 when the Japanese conducted a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.
