The City of Fort Payne has released a list of addresses in the Terrapin Hills subdivision that have joined the municipal sewer system.
According to Mistie Kean, legal assistant to City Attorney Rocky Watson, they are in the process of making sure that anyone at an address other than the ones generated for the list get removed from the billing system. Anyone who was improperly billed will receive a refund.
Fort Payne’s takeover of the privately-constructed septic system in the Terrapin Hills took effect Oct. 1. The city used a camera capable of snaking through service lines to determine actual connections. The discovery of a map used by the subdivision’s developer, the late Paul Crow, is also providing some insight.
If the city had not connected lines to the subdivision, the state might have discontinued licensing the historic lagoon system and left dozens of homes without permitted wastewater removal. Instead, the area now feeds a gravity line heading southward into the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Affected homeowners are located on 67th and 68th Street NW, Alan Lane NW, Arrowhead Road NW, Banks Drive, Big Wills Road NW, Cardinal Lane NW, Crow Boulevard NW, Dogwood Lane NW, Dogwood Circle NW, Driver Lane NW, Drive Road NW, Eloise Street NW, Fairway Road NW, Foot Hill Road NW, Golf Road NW, Greenhill Boulevard NW, Hiawatha Drive NW, Hill Circle NW, Little Ridg Road NW, Meadowbrook Lane NW, Meadowbrook Road NW, Putter Lane NW, and Woodchuck Run NW.
The following specific addresses are considered to be city sewer customers:
1321 67th Street NW
1403 67th Street NW
1405 67th Street NW
1308 67th Street NW
1306 67th Street NW
1420 68th Street NW
1403 68th Street NW
1425 68th Street NW
1418 68th Street NW
1429 68th Street NW
1424 68th Street NW
1428 68th Street NW
1402 68th Street NW
1433 68th Street NW
1421 68th Street NW
915 Alan Lane NW
909 Alan Lane NW
911 Alan Lane NW
919A Alan Lane NW
919B Alan Lane NW
917 Alan Lane NW
1406 Arrowhead Road NW
1402 Arrowhead Road NW
1403 Arrowhead Road NW
1412 Arrowhead Road NW
1405 Arrowhead Road NW
1401 Arrowhead Road NW
6412 Banks Drive NW
6403 Banks Drive NW
6408 Banks Drive NW
6410 Banks Drive NW
6404 Banks Drive NW
6407 Banks Drive NW
6409 Banks Drive NW
6406 Banks Drive NW
6411 Banks Drive NW
1211 Big Wills Drive NW
5206 Big Wills Road NW
5202 Big Wills Road NW
5201 Big Wills Road NW
5308 Big Wills Road NW
1307 Big Wills Drive NW
1303 Big Wills Drive NW
1302 Big Wills Drive NW
1213 Big Wills Drive NW
1210 Big Wills Drive NW
1212 Big Wills Drive NW
5304 Big Wills Road NW
5110 Big Wills Road NW
5112 Big Wills Road NW
5210 Big Wills Road NW
5306 Big Wills Road NW
5211 Big Wills Road NW
5303 Big Wills Road NW
5305 Big Wills Road NW
5302 Big Wills Road NW
6355 Cardinal Lane NW
6356 Cardinal Lane NW
6350 Cardinal Lane NW
6354 Cardinal Lane NW
6353 Cardinal Lane NW
5101 Crow Boulevard NW
5103 Crow Boulevard NW
6414 Dogwood Lane NW
307 Dogwood Circle NW
107 Dogwood Circle NW
6422 Dogwood Lane NW
101 Dogwood Circle NW
6421 Dogwood Lane NW
6415 Dogwood Lane NW
6419 Dogwood Lane NW
711 Drive Road NW
910 Driver Lane NW
902 Drive Lane NW
906 Driver Lane NW
918 Driver Lane NW
580 Driver Road NW
860 Driver Road NW
914 Driver Lane NW
916 Driver Lane NW
907 Driver Road NW
909 Driver Road NW
903 Driver Lane NW
700 Driver Road NW
610 Driver Road NW
703 Driver Road NW
705 Driver Road NW
901 Driver Road NW
908 Driver Road NW
606 Driver Road NW
904 Driver Road NW
905 Driver Road NW
800 Driver Road NW
903 Driver Road NW
5111 Eloise Street NW
1005 Fairway Road NW
1306 Fairway Road NW
1304 Fairway Road NW
805 Fairway Road NW
1302 Fairway Road NW
1208 Fairway Road NW
1205 Fairway Road NW
1402 Fairway Road NW
1206 Fairway Road NW
913 Fairway Road NW
922 Fairway Road NW
1107 Fairway Road NW
6106 Fairway Circle NW
1101 Fairway Road NW
1007 Fairway Road NW
903 Fairway Road NW
912 Fairway Road NW
6107 Fairway Circle NW
914 Fairway Road NW
1301 Fairway Road NW
902 Fairway Road NW
1305 Fairway Road NW
3105 Fairway Circle NW
1303 Fairway Road NW
915 Fairway Road NW
6104 Fairway Circle NW
905 Fairway Road NW
1004 Fairway Road NW
1103 Fairway Road NW
1105 Fairway Road NW
917 Fairway Road NW
1002 Fairway Road NW
1003 Fairway Road NW
6001 Foot Hill Road NW
6007 Foot Hill Road NW
6013 Foot Hill Road NW
6107 Foot Hill Road NW
6101 Foot Hill Road NW
6712 Fox Trot Lane NW
5905 Golf Road NW
6002 Golf Road NW
6005 Golf Road NW
5904 Golf Road NW
6003 Golf Road NW
6001 Golf Road NW
6607 Greenhill Boulevard NW
6625 Greenhill Boulevard NW
6613 Greenhill Boulevard NW
6611 Greenhill Boulevard NW
6603 Greenhill Boulevard NW
6507 Hiawatha Drive NW
6502 Hiawatha Drive NW
6406 Hiawatha Drive NW
6405 Hiawatha Drive NW
6403 Hiawatha Drive NW
6307 Hiawatha Drive NW
6511 Hiawatha Drive NW
6602 Hiawatha Drive NW
6504 Hiawatha Drive NW
6610 Hiawatha Drive NW
6605 Hiawatha Drive NW
6611 Hiawatha Drive NW
6506 Hiawatha Drive NW
6508 Hiawatha Drive NW
6510 Hiawatha Drive NW
6503 Hiawatha Drive NW
6604 Hiawatha Drive NW
6106 Hill Circle NW
6102 Hill Circle NW
6104 Hill Circle NW
6110 Hill Circle NW
702 Little Ridge Road NW
800 Little Ridge Road NW
609 Little Ridge Road NW
804 Little Ridge Road NW
6410 Meadowbrook Lane NW
1008 Meadowbrook Road NW
6402 Meadowbrook Lane NW
1102 Meadowbrook Road NW
6401 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6407 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6409 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6404 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6411 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6413 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6405 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6412 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6414 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6416 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6408 Meadowbrook Lane NW
6006 Putter Lane NW
6002 Putter Lane NW
6004 Putter Lane NW
6010 Putter Lane NW
6005 Putter Lane NW
1403 Woodchuck Run NW
1406 Woodchuck Run NW
