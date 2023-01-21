The City of Fort Payne has released a list of addresses in the Terrapin Hills subdivision that have joined the municipal sewer system.

According to Mistie Kean, legal assistant to City Attorney Rocky Watson, they are in the process of making sure that anyone at an address other than the ones generated for the list get removed from the billing system. Anyone who was improperly billed will receive a refund.

