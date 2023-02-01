Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.