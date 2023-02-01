The Times-Journal made a recent error in reporting on a tax abatement voted on by the Fort Payne City Council to GH Metal Solutions as a reward for the company investing money to expand its operations.
“The amount of sales tax abated was a one-time amount of $63,000 and the property tax abatement was a total of $44,123, spread out over a 10-year period with varying amounts each year. So, for a little over $110,000 the City will see GH expand their operation and possibly increase their payroll,” explained City Clerk Andy Parker.
