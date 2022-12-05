Council likely to reappoint utility board members

The only applicants for two vacancies opening on the Fort Payne Improvement Authority Board were the current occupants Monia Smith and Robbie Davis, seen here at a recently ribbon cutting for a new substation.

 by Steven Stiefel

Members of the boards of directors of two Fort Payne utilities are likely to be reappointed when the Fort Payne City Council meets Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

According to the preliminary meeting agenda, the only applicants for two vacancies opening on the Fort Payne Improvement Authority Board were Robbie Davis and Monia Smith. The sole applicant to serve on the Fort Payne Water Board was Dana Goggans. The FPIA board positions have a three-year term and the water board position is a six-year term.

