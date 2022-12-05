Council likely to reappoint utility board members

Members of the boards of directors of two Fort Payne utilities are likely to be reappointed when the Fort Payne City Council meets Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m.
According to the preliminary meeting agenda, the only applicants for two vacancies opening on the Fort Payne Improvement Authority Board were Robbie Davis and Monia Smith. The sole applicant to serve on the Fort Payne Water Board was Dana Goggans. The FPIA board positions have a three-year term and the water board position is a six-year term.
The vacancies were announced at the Nov. 15 meeting, with dates set to interview any applicants so the council could choose at Tuesday’s meeting who should serve going forward. This mayor and council have attempted to open the board appointment process up to more citizens interested in serving rather than re-appointing board members who have done a good job without also considering other potential applicants willing and able to serve.
Smith and Davis serve on the electric board with Vice President Kenneth Larson and Board member John T. Davis, who were both reappointed last year, and current Board President Randy Moses. Robby Davis has served as the board’s secretary.
Goggans presently serves as vice chairman of the water board, alongside chairman Terry Camp, Secretary Tony Dobbs and board members Steve Malcolm and Wade Hill. The council reappointed Camp last year.
According to the agenda, which is subject to change, the council is likely to also discuss changing earned vacation intervals in the personnel policy, with the idea being to reward loyal employees with time off sooner rather than later so they can take advantage of this earlier in life rather than working for decades to enjoy this reward as part of a retirement package they may never realize. The council is also likely going to discuss possibly adding Columbus Day to the list of allowable holidays. This is the final federally-recognized holiday that the city doesn’t acknowledge. They briefly discussed these matters at a work session last week.
The council is expected to introduce Ordinance 2022-06 to regulate the practice of “booting” vehicles in the city limits and resolution 2022-41 to declare certain Sanitation Department vehicles as surplus equipment no longer needed for municipal or public purposes.
The agenda also calls for an executive session to discuss pending litigation with City Attorney Rocky Watson.
