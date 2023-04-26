Rehab work on Fort Payne sidewalks continues

The Fort Payne City Council got a preview of proposed sidewalk reconstruction to improve the appearance of downtown in order to make the area more friendly to pedestrians and more accessible to visitors with mobility issues.
Mayor Brian Baine said, “We have been working for sometime on the new sidewalk project, wanting to get the most for the money and still be what we need downtown. We want all the corners of the sidewalks to be handicap accessible and we want the sidewalks to make walking downtown more desirable and further enhance the atmosphere and the experience you get when shopping downtown.”
At a work session, the council inspected drawings prepared by Ladd Environmental Principal Engineers James Payton and Adam Lea.
They originally targeted sidewalks between Third Street South to Eighth Street North, an area within the historic downtown business district. However, they are now focused primarily on the sidewalks between First Street and Fifth Street North.
A number of studies confirm that streets where walking is safe and easy are streets where businesses usually thrive. Such areas generate greater tax revenue per acre and offer a higher return on investment than auto-oriented streets.
Funding for the sidewalk rehab project comes through a grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program, which assists with construction, planning and design of on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation, with emphasis on projects to achieve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
In addition, the design project aims to beautify downtown and make it safer for autos and pedestrians alike.
Payton said the project will require some local investment. The Federal share for such projects is generally 80%, with the sponsor providing the remaining 20% in matching funds. Federal funds are administered through the Federal Highway Administration, so all applicable Federal regulations apply. Failure to follow Federal regulations may result in the rescission of Federal funds from the city.
Lea said the repeated paving done by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) over the years has made the corners of sidewalks uneven, which presents a real issue for someone in a wheelchair due to a pronounced dip in elevation. Since the maintenance of Gault Avenue falls under the state’s jurisdiction, the sidewalks redesign factors in the right-of-way next to downtown shops.
“In some places, the paving is four inches off the ground, in others 10 inches,” Lea said. The goal is to make everything standard at 6-inches. They also factor in irrigation to water decorative plants along the path, as well as drainage systems for moving rain water quickly into sewer drains.
Payton said the redesign would cost a couple of parking spaces, but council members seemed to agree that it was worth it.
Once the final plans are sent to ALDOT and approved, they will forward to the Federal Highway Administration, which will review the designs for an additional four or five months, Payton said.
“The next action on this project will be to bid it,” Lea said.
Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. in the Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Meetings are streamed live on FPTV at https://bit.ly/FPCouncil.
