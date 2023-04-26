Rehab work on Fort Payne sidewalks continues

Fort Payne City Council members, from left, Lynn Brewer, Johnny Eberhart and Phillip Smith review downtown sidewalk rehab plans with Mayor Brian Baine.

 Steven Stiefel Times-Journal

The Fort Payne City Council got a preview of proposed sidewalk reconstruction to improve the appearance of downtown in order to make the area more friendly to pedestrians and more accessible to visitors with mobility issues.

Mayor Brian Baine said, “We have been working for sometime on the new sidewalk project, wanting to get the most for the money and still be what we need downtown. We want all the corners of the sidewalks to be handicap accessible and we want the sidewalks to make walking downtown more desirable and further enhance the atmosphere and the experience you get when shopping downtown.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.