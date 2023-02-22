Rotary Club to meet Feb. 28

The Fort Payne Rotary Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28, at noon at Cattle Stampede restaurant.
Guest speaker will be Michael Chriszt, vice president and regional engagement officer at the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta's Corporate Engagement Division. In this role, he serves at the Atlanta Fed's lead public engagement officer focusing on smaller cities, towns and rural areas in the Sixth District, connecting directly with citizens to explain the Federal Reserve and its policy decisions, and he in turn learns how the economy is affecting their lives. He shares this information with the Bank's senior leaders and other policy experts throughout the Atlanta Fed to deepen understanding of the District economy.
