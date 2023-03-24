City seeks June Jam parking plans

The June Jam is attracting national attention on Fort Payne, so the city is looking ahead and trying to prepare to handle the anticipated traffic flow. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend.
By most accounts, it could become a nightmare if not properly planned. The event is scheduled for June 3 at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds – a facility that regularly handles large crowds for events like Vintage Pickin’ or the county fair.
Most of the area surrounding the VFW is privately-owned residential or business lots. Property owners are responsible for their own property and can charge for parking on their lots or opt out of doing so.
“To help in the planning process, we are asking for input from residents, businesses and churches on what their plans are for parking during the June Jam. This is for planning purposes only,” the city states on a website.
Questions can be directed to City Hall at (256) 845-1524.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.