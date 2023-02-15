Baine updates FP city council on fuel spill at old hospital site

At last week’s Fort Payne City Council meeting, Mayor Brian Baine warned Council members that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management may send letters to the occupants of surrounding properties of the old DeKalb General Hospital about the work underway there to deal with fuel contamination from leaking tanks buried underground.
Ingle Demolition & Salvage of Birmingham, removed fencing and equipment from the property last summer. The process to tear down the 99,000-square-foot structure at the 1300 block of Forest Avenue North started Nov. 12, 2021. The hospital started operating there in 1951 on 3.6 acres of land and continued in that capacity until the current hospital opened in 1986 on Highway 35 West.
The building served as a retirement home for senior citizens called The Fountains until 2003 before closing due to low occupancy. It sat vacant and deteriorating since 2013, with a feasibility study finding that it posed a significant environmental hazard due to exposed mold and asbestos as it decayed.
That danger is removed with the city acquiring the rights to the property and demolishing the structure completely. During that process, however, they removed several fuel tanks that were found stored beneath the hospital. At least one of the 60-cubic-yard tanks had leaked an amount of diesel fuel into the ground, according to site testing. Council members have discussed possible uses of the newly vacant property, but they are moving slowly due to the necessary cleanup that is required as a result.
According to ADEM records, the leaking diesel tank was unregistered and the release was only discovered as a result of the closure. Soil samples were reportedly sent to a lab in Pensacola last August and frozen. The mild odor of diesel fuel was detected during the excavation, but no visible holes or fluid were found. Underground Storage Tank regulations require that “the extent of contaminant movement in the soil and groundwater be evaluated to determine potential impacts such as possible risks to human health or the environment from the release.”
A notice sent to Baine last month states, “The Code of Alabama… requires that investigative and corrective actions be taken upon release of petroleum products to soil or groundwater, performed with the results of soil and groundwater analyses in accordance with accepted geological practices by an Alabama licensed professional geologist or an Alabama Registered Professional Engineer experienced in hydrogeological investigations.”
Upon review of the results, ADEM may require further assessment to determine the extent of contamination and to determine the type of corrective action to be conducted at the site, reads the ADEM report. A letter, also from last month, declares the project ineligible for coverage of costs from the Alabama Tank Trust Fund. For many tank owners and operators throughout the State of Alabama, the Trust Fund serves as the required financial responsibility mechanism.
ADEM is notifying adjacent property owners of the existence of the spill near their home or business. They include the Fort Payne Housing Authority and CED Mental Health, among others. ADEM asks these neighbors if they are aware of any petroleum odors, surfacing product in soils or sheens in surface waters that may be the result of the release. The agency may direct an environmental consultant to seek permission to install soil borings or monitoring wells on their property. Access to their property may be needed to conduct soil and groundwater sampling in order to properly define the extent of contamination and determine if the property has been impacted.
Baine said the city should know something in about a year concerning the status of the property.
Site documents are available to the public through the ADEM website, www.adem.alabama.gov. Select the "e-file" icon and utilize the UST Search. The incident number to enter to find documents related to this release incident is UST23-12-02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.