Baine updates FP city council on fuel spill at old hospital site
file photo

At last week’s Fort Payne City Council meeting, Mayor Brian Baine warned Council members that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management may send letters to the occupants of surrounding properties of the old DeKalb General Hospital about the work underway there to deal with fuel contamination from leaking tanks buried underground.

Ingle Demolition & Salvage of Birmingham, removed fencing and equipment from the property last summer. The process to tear down the 99,000-square-foot structure at the 1300 block of Forest Avenue North started Nov. 12, 2021. The hospital started operating there in 1951 on 3.6 acres of land and continued in that capacity until the current hospital opened in 1986 on Highway 35 West.

