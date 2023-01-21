Fort Payne Police Department report the following activity for Jan. 16-19:
Monday January 16th
Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am
Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm
Tuesday January 17th
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $41.57
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $17.80
Brenton Duane Newcomb, age 50 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:26 am
Sean Michael Derek Wallace, age 34 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 10:58 am
John Harold Mize Jr, age 48 of Gaylesville, was arrested on a Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 12:31 pm
Angela Renea Haynes, age 47 of Dutton, was arrested for Theft of Property at 5:06 pm
Jhonna Denee Carriere, age 32 of Rainsville, was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear at 9:34 pm
Spencer Leigh Bryant, age 36 of Rainsville, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:49 pm
Stephanie Kay Mejia, age 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a Warrant for Running a Stop Sign at 11:45 pm
An accident occurred at Glenn Blvd SW and Briarwood Ave SW. Kandi Jolene Burt, age 60 of Fort Payne, driving a 2016 Ford Focus, struck Jessica Nicole Blevins, age 32 of Fort Payne, driving 2019 Lexus IS3. Burt was transported to Dekalb Regional by Dekalb Ambulance Service.
Wednesday January 18th
Damaged Property – Occurred at 3000 Gault Ave S, a windshield on a 2007 Kia Sorento was damaged, valued at $400.00
Gary Dejuan Higdon, age 35 of Rainsville, was arrested for Criminal Trespass at 9:00 am
Kayla Ann Marie Henderson, age 31 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Theft of Property at 11:18 am
Amanda Joe Ivey, age 41 of Gaylesville, was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear at 3:29 pm
2 Accidents, 0 Injuries
Thursday January 19th
Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Occurred at 1502 Glenn Blvd SW, a bumper and tail light on a 2005 Pontiac G5 were damaged, valued at $1000.00
Theft of Property – Occurred at 201 Cracker Barrel Row SW, a 2021 JS Welding Trailer was taken, valued at $7500.00
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – a 2020 Jeep Compass was taken, valued at $20,000
Joshuah Emmanuel Howard, age 24 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 11:16 am
Heather Ellen Willett, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 9:00 pm
3 Accidents, 0 Injuries
