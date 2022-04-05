Council addresses Food City complaint

On Tuesday, the Fort Payne City Council acknowledged the class action complaint filed last week in Circuit Court seeking injunctive relief to stop the $3.1 million deal to offset the costs of building a new Food City grocery store. The claim was forwarded to the City’s insurance carrier.
City Attorney Rocky Watson confronted one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs in the complaint who attempted to address the Council as it considered passing multiple resolutions “authorizing financial matters relating to the Marathon Realty [the real estate arm of Food City] project” and “authorizing the issuance of limited obligation certificate of indebtedness series 2022-A as it relates to the Marathon Realty (Food City) project.” A third resolution was to authorize the City’s participation in a retail Memorandum of Understanding with the company.
Council member Phillip Smith, one of three who voted in February to approve the arrangement, made a motion to accept the resolutions. Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer provided a second. Council member John Smith voted against the resolutions.
Watson warned an attorney from the firm of Scruggs, Dodd and Brisendine Attorneys, P.A., which filed the complaint, that he would report him for violating the rules of ethical conduct if he attempted to directly speak with the people he was suing.
"Mr. Dodd, you have filed a lawsuit against the City government," Watson said. "If you talk directly to these people, without permission from opposing counsel, you're in violation of the Alabama rules of professional conduct."
He started to argue why he should be allowed to speak because of an exception to the rules applying to speech before public bodies, prompting Watson to cut him off and say, "--And I will report you."
The opposing counsel then exited the Council chambers. Watson said he would make additional comments on the complaint, which he loosely characterized after the meeting as an attempt to stall the process long enough to dissuade Food City from persisting with the project.
The class action complaint filed March 31 seeks injunctive relief to stop the memorandum. The plaintiffs seek a declaratory judgment on the validity of the approved memorandum of understanding and an injunction with provision for a jury to be struck and decide on the matter. The complaint alleges that such economic development deals must be done by resolution, rather than a memorandum of understanding, and cites past examples of this happening. The complaint also claims the city failed to fully disclose all parties who would benefit from the Food City deal but does not get into specifics.
Opponents question the validity of revenue projections provided by Food City's parent company, K-VA-T, and claim the deal will give the Abingdon, Va.-based grocery chain an unfair competitive advantage -- at taxpayer expense -- to essentially “cannibalize” the sales at locally-owned businesses that have been in the community for decades such as Bruce's Foodland, operated by Shan Bruce, one of the 15 named plaintiffs.
Council members did not respond directly, citing the pending legal matter, but have clarified in the past that the $3.1 million is not a “handout” as suggested by opponents but rather an infrastructure investment that will offset the costs of raising the property by about three feet because the land at 1015 Gault Avenue South in Fort Payne cannot otherwise be developed for retail use due to its proximity to the flood plain. Food City plans to invest in a flood study of the area.
The city also plans to relocate a sewer line that runs diagonally across the field where Fort Payne High formerly hosted its football games and Twin City Used Car Sales now operates.
City leaders favoring the deal have argued before that it will render the property suitable for commercial retail development with the likelihood of potentially generating millions in new revenue from grocery sales, pharmacy sales, Starbucks Coffee kiosk sales and fuel sales within a few months -- without an obligation to share any portion of those sales tax, as other popular chains have required in economic development incentive packages that have become common to specify pre-conditions for adding branches in communities.
Full details from Tuesday's meeting will appear in Saturday's print edition.
