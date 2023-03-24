Fort Payne grants Nucor tax abatement

The Fort Payne City Council voted Tuesday to approve a tax abatement to Nucor on the non-educational portion of sales and use taxes the company will pay.
“Nucor, doing business as Vulcraft Alabama, is going to be making a capital investment of $6,641,000 in manufacturing equipment,” explained Pam Simpson, representing the DeKalb County Economic Development Authority.
Interior Comptroller Adam Watkins spoke on behalf of the company, expressing appreciation to the City of Fort Payne while noting this the third consecutive year that the parent company has entrusted the local operation to rethink processes and add several jobs.
“Things are really strong right now, and we think it is because of the people we have and our partnership with the city,” Watkins said.
“We appreciate you investing in Fort Payne,” Mayor Brian Baine told Watkins. “Whatever we can do to help you guys, our door is always open.”
In other business, the Council also:
• voted to reappoint Carolyn Martin to the Fort Payne Board of Education. Her current term expires in June. Normally, the Council encourages new people to step up and serve on boards, but City Attorney Rocky Watson, who also represents the Fort Payne Board of Education, encouraged the Council to give Martin a third term to serve. Martin serves as the current school board president and possesses specialized knowledge about courses at a time when the school system faces big curriculum changes.
“[Martin] has extraordinary knowledge of the educational system while everyone else on that board has knowledge about other things,” Watson said. “The school system is expanding programs, and these are some exciting times. She is a real catalyst for that.”
Council President Pro-Tem Lynn Brewer made the motion to re-nominate Martin, stating that she is needed at this time. The vote was unanimous. Watson thanked the Council on the school board’s behalf, noting that within a year, the school system will be teaching students how to become carpenters and electricians, among other specialities.
• authorized the solicitation of bids for two pickup trucks for the Fort Payne Fire Department and declared property adjacent to Jefferson’s as real estate surplus to facilitate its sale to a developer for $400,000.
• approved an alcohol license application for Marcus Carter for The Bottle Shoppe at 1018 Gault Avenue South, as recommended by the Alcohol Committee.
• Baine updated the Council about sidewalk construction at the new Maters location. Restaurant owner Chris Roberts granted the City an easement on the alleyway between his store and The Valley Nutrition next door to give customers parking in the back a cut-through (rather than walking around the whole block). The city approved spending up to $3,500 for a metal handicap ramp to be placed on the side rather than the front of the pizza restaurant. The Council decided to hold off on adding a gate to block access after-hours in the alleyway until after Mater’s opens.
• accepted low bids for drainpipe, fuel, plant mix, rock and crushed limestone.
• Brewer brought up preparations for the June Jam and requested the city create new large banners for placing on street lamp poles. Alabama’s Marketing Director Greg Fowler spoke up and offered an update on planning. Someone suggested moving the Jam to the Airport, but Fowler said it is too short-notice to make such a change, which involves a lot of paperwork with the Federal Aviation Administration. He said they are working through traffic flow issues with the police department. Fowler praised the staff at the VFW for their cooperation to host this year’s Jam at the fairgrounds on June 3. Brewer was asked to get with Fort Payne Main Street, which is already working on new banners to display during the event.
