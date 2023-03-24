Fort Payne grants Nucor tax abatement

Representatives from Nucor Vulcraft, visited this week's Fort Payne City Council meeting to request a tax abatement on the non-educational portion of sales and use taxes the company will pay while making a $6.6 million investment in manufacturing equipment at their local plant.

 by Steven Stiefel

The Fort Payne City Council voted Tuesday to approve a tax abatement to Nucor on the non-educational portion of sales and use taxes the company will pay.

“Nucor, doing business as Vulcraft Alabama, is going to be making a capital investment of $6,641,000 in manufacturing equipment,” explained Pam Simpson, representing the DeKalb County Economic Development Authority.

