Blue Star Memorial Marker unveiling set for May 26

Those who have served in America’s military will be honored on May 26 with the unveiling of a Blue Star Memorial Marker at Patriot’s Memorial Park in Fort Payne.
The marker is the work of the Garden Club of Fort Payne, joined by the National Garden Clubs, Inc.
At a program starting at 10 a.m., Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine will welcome guests and Kathy Prater will perform the national anthem while the Fort Payne High School ROTC Detachment presents the colors. The public is invited to attend.
The Blue Star Program honors all men and women that serve in the United States Armed Services. This program began with the planting of 8,000 Dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. In 1945, the National Council of State Garden Clubs (now NGC, Inc.) adopted this program and began a Blue Star Highway system that covers thousands of miles across the Continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii. Blue Star Memorial Highway Markers were placed along the way. The Blue Star was adopted because it had become an icon in World War II and was seen on flags and banners in homes for sons and daughters away at war as well as in churches and businesses.
Ret Chief Master Sergeant Eric Dudash is expected to deliver comments to the crowd about the importance of serving one’s country and of maintaining a strong military in the interests of national security.
The United States operates the third largest military in the world, behind China and India, at 1.3 million active military personnel. This is slightly more than the 1.2 million soldiers serving in North Korea and 850,000 in Russia.
The U.S. Army contained the highest number of active duty personnel in 2020, with 481,254 troops. In the same year, the Coast Guard had the fewest number of active duty members, with 40,558 and another 7,724 in reserve. The other branches included 341,996 in the U.S. Navy and 101,223 in the Navy Reserve; 336,703 in the Army National Guard; 329,614 active duty members in the U.S. Air Force with 95,079 in the Air Force Reserve; 180,958 serving active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps with 98952 in the Marine Corps Reserve; and 107,414 in the Air National Guard.
The Army is the largest, oldest, and most senior branch of the U.S. military, and can be traced back to the Continental Army, and was founded in order to fight in the Revolutionary War. The U.S. Army is comprised of the Regular Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve, and makes up the land warfare branch of the U.S. military.
The U.S. still outpaces all other countries in defense spending at an estimated $2,186 per capita spent on salaries, training, development of new military technologies and new aircraft and weaponry. Defense spending accounts for roughly 10.5% of the federal budget and nearly half of discretionary spending. These investments add up to more than what’s spent by China, India, Russia, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Japan and South Korea combined.
