Fort Payne students pass FAA exam for commercial licenses to fly drones

Who ever thought that kids could graduate high school with licenses to commercially operate Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) in Fort Payne Alabama?
Undoubtedly Fort Payne Superintendent Brian Jett thought it possible when he proposed the idea of creating a drone class to the A/V Communications instructor, Steve Black.
Black, who holds a private pilot’s license with multiple ratings, knew this wasn’t going to be an easy task.
“In order to pass an FAA exam, students would have to learn almost everything a student pilot would,” he said.
With the help of graduating senior Webb Mason, he conducted a trial run over the summer. Just before the 2022-2023 school year began, Black and Web both passed the exam, and the class was created. After 10 weeks, his students were scheduled to take the FAA’s UAS (small unmanned aircraft systems) part 107c exam at PSI Exams in Huntsville.
Of the 13 students who took the exam, 11 passed. Commercial Drone Licensed Students include: Webb M., Dylan L., Reagan M., Kali L., Isabel V., Frankie S., John H., Adrian S., Anna C., Evelyn M. and Briana E.
Once the students earn their part 107c, they can then take an advanced class to learn how to fly complex missions and to perform maintenance on the drones.
The class is currently in the process of buying a heavy lift drone that they plan to use to deliver interschool mail in the FPCS system and an AGRI-Drone than can spray crops and road shoulders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.