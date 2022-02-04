Fort Payne High School’s HOSA team ready for state conference

Fort Payne High School’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals team prepare ahead of the HOSA State Leadership Conference in Montgomery in February. The team is continuously practicing until they are perfect.
Before the two-day state completion begins, the team must pass a written test. After all the competitors finish the test, the scores are tallied up, later that day, they will know if they get to continue to the next stage continue in the competition.
Pamela Wilson is the health teacher at Fort Payne High School, and HOSA-Future Health Professionals mentor. When asked if she felt the students were ready for state she said, “I have no doubt they are going to be ready when the day comes. Right now, they practice and study for their individual assignments and tests.”
Even though each student is a part of the team, they each qualified for state in different categories.
For the students who practice different medical skills, they will be given around six scenarios to practice before the conference. Then when it is time to compete, the judges will assign them a random scenario to test how they respond and react.
The judges chosen are based on their education and work experience in the respective fields.
So, for each category, there are different judges.
Emma Campbell Crawford and Ashley de Brito, both sophomores, are competing in the CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Skills category and given different scenarios where they work together as a team to accomplish the tasks.
CERT is a program many people can go through. It isn’t just for law enforcement or emergency responders. The program teaches basic first aid, how to set up triage and how to identify who to help first if there is an accident where many people might be injured.
Crawford said, “It’s nice being partners with Ashley. We’re in this together so that takes off some of the nerves.”
Crawford then said there also is some pressure because she is working with someone else. It means she has to work even harder because if they don’t do well, it won’t be just her that doesn’t do well.
When de Brito was asked how she felt competing with her teammate de Brito said, “I really like working with Emma and I also enjoy learning about helping people even if I’m not in the medical field.”
Kristopher Boyette, a junior qualified in Medical Assisting, will also tackle different scenarios to react and respond to in front of judges.
Boyette said since he won’t know what the judges test him on, he studies and practices a lot. What he is most anxious about is telephone screening.
“It (telephone screening) is basically when you’re working at the front desk of a hospital or health clinic, and someone calls on the phone. I would have to answer and help them accordingly,” he said.
The challenge is knowing what questions to ask the patient depending on the situation.
“This also means if someone wants to become a patient of a medical practice I would have to know what questions to ask them. I have to know their medical history and that sort of thing,” said Boyette.
Kirra Alonso, a sophomore, is testing on Medical Law and Ethics. She will be the first person of HOSA-Future Health Professionals at Fort Payne High School to compete in this category. Alonso will take a test on Medical Law and Ethics terms and definitions, which are difficult to memorize.
“Even though my category isn’t tested in front of judges, I’m still working and studying really hard,” she said.
“The thing I’m worried about most are the vocabulary words and definitions. There is also the way the words will be used in a sentence so it may mean something different because of how its worded,” said Alonso.
Mary Mauney, a senior, qualified in Nutrition and will take an exam in this category.
After the State Leadership Conference ends, the scores get tallied. But the team waits until March to see if they qualify for the International Leadership Conference that is in Nashville, Tenn. in June 2022.
The Top Six scorers will be posted to the Alabama HOSA website.
