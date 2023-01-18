The Fort Payne Police Department reported the following incidents:
Monday January 9th
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 9:51 am
The Fort Payne Police Department reported the following incidents:
Monday January 9th
Tammy Sue Northrup, age 57 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 3:21 pm
1 Accident with 0 Injuries
Tuesday January 10th
Yesenia Guadalupe Ruiz Herreta, age 27 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 4:09 pm
Roy Oliver Everidge, age 61 of Lascassas, TN, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest at 8:24 pm
An accident occurred at Gault Ave S and 22nd Street SE, Carlos Alberto Torres, age 43 of Fort Payne, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze struck Donald Marvin Coley, age 66 of Trion, GA, driving a 2017 Kenworth. Torres was transported to Dekalb Regional by Dekalb Ambulance Service.
Wednesday Jan. 11th
Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were taken, valued at $51.21
4 Arrests:
Lisa Jean McKinney, age 54 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to Appear at 8:52 am
Melonie Wright Coffey, age 48 of Henagar, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance at 1:55 pm
Veronica Nichole King, age 35 of Collinsville, was arrested for Theft of Property at 5:40 pm
Jacob Clark Goza, age 35 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 9:18 pm
4 Accidents with 0 Injuries
Thursday January 12th
Forgery – Occurred at 3908 Park Road SW, a check for $1650.17 was forged
Delayed Accident Report – Occurred at 1015 Gault Ave South, the side of a 2000 Prevost bus was damaged, valued at $42,253.00
Damaged Property – Occurred at 2500 Chisenhall Road W, a barb wire fence was damaged, valued at $800.00
Burglary – Occurred at 2008 Watkins Ave NE Apt 145, Nike Air Force One shoes and a cap were taken, valued at $130.00
3 Arrests:
Marcus Craig Horn, age 39 of Chattanooga, was arrested for DUI at 3:19 am
Daniel Thomas Nuxoll, age 43 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 11:01 am
Christopher Wayne Roden, age 35 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Six Warrants for Failure to Appear and Two Warrants for Outside Agency at 1:30 pm
4 Accidents with 0 Injuries
