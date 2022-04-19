Fort Payne man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

A Fort Payne man was arrested this week and charged with multiple counts, including sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.
Fort Payne Police began investigating Carey Lynn Joseph Koss, 38, in March, according to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.
In addition to the sex charge, he also faces two counts of domestic violence for actions that are unrelated to the investigation, Davis said.
Koss was transferred to the DeKalb County Detention Center. He is being held on a $60,000 bond.
“I would like to thank the quick response of the Fort Payne Detective division in arresting this suspect. This case remains under investigation,” Davis said.
