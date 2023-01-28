The Alabama Fan Club & Museum hosted a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours networking event on Thursday. Greeting the crowd were Greg Fowler and Teddy Gentry. Attendees included Tracy Jones, Amy McAbee, Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy, Mary Reed, Chamber Office Manager Anita Colvard Hairel and Greg Hall.
