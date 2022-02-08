'Dangerous' Texas fugitive caught in Fyffe

On Monday, the DeKalb County Special Response Unit, in conjunction with the FBI, Madison County SWAT Team and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT Team, assisted the US Marshall Service in the capture of a Fyffe man wanted for murder in Texas.
Jose Angel Becerra, 20, was sought on charges in McAllen, Texas for aggravated assault with a weapon, capital murder and attempted capital murder.
Becerra was arrested in what was considered a gang-related shooting involving a botched drug deal in the Rio Grande Valley when he was a teenager, WDEF-TV reported.
A photo shared on social media showed the man, restrained at the hands and ankles, sitting on the ground with officers all around. Authorities didn’t indicate how he got to Alabama or how long he had been in the state.
Media reports from Texas show a press release was issued by the Elsa Police Department in early January warning, “Becerra should be considered armed and dangerous.”
The release said he was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second degree felony) and assault family violence impeding breath (third degree felony), according to a press release from the Elsa Police Department. Elsa is located near the border city of Brownsville and Matamoros at the southernmost tip of Texas.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, Becerra attempted to flee on foot during negotiations and headed toward County Road 420 in Fyffe.
He was caught and landed a fugitive from justice charge.
To report a fugitive to the FBI, citizens can use the link of https://tips.fbi.gov. If facing an emergency, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.
Welden thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the DeKalb County Special Response Team, the Madison County SWAT Team, Huntsville Police Department SWAT Team and the U.S. Marshall Service for assistance in capturing the man, who he called a “dangerous individual.”
Welden added, “Effective communication among agencies is key in every successful case and this case is a perfect example of that. God bless!"
