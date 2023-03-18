Geraldine Town Council sets April 24 as Hody Childress Day

At is regularly scheduled meeting on March 13, the Geraldine Town Council adopted a proclamation designating April 24 annually as Hody Childress Day.
Upon his death earlier this year, it was revealed that for many years, Childress secretly paid the pharmacy bills members of his community. Hody Childress Day will honor his selfless generosity.
"Let us all commemorate Mr. Hody Childress Day by some act of support for those less fortunate by paying forward our love for our community and others," the proclamation states.
In other business, the council received a report about youth sports, for which opening day festivities will be held on arch 25.
The town Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 1, in the park, featuring events for three different age groups.
Council members voted to build additional restrooms at the park to serve the high school softball field and the pavilion area, and they adopted a resolution to move the council meetings back to Town Hall beginning in April. They also adopted an ordinance to declare a golf cart surplus.
Mayor Chuck Ables was designated to represent the town as a delegate at the League of Municipalities annual convention in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.