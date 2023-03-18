Geraldine Town Council sets April 24 as Hody Childress Day

Hody Childress

At is regularly scheduled meeting on March 13, the Geraldine Town Council adopted a proclamation designating April 24 annually as Hody Childress Day.

Upon his death earlier this year, it was revealed that for many years, Childress secretly paid the pharmacy bills members of his community. Hody Childress Day will honor his selfless generosity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.