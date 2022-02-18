The Geraldine Town Council heard an update from Mayor Chuck Ables regarding the progress of Geraldine’s new baseball field during Monday night’s council meeting.
Ables said they have purchased land for the future site of Geraldine’s new T-ball field, but have not finalized plans yet.
“We just purchased the and have a lot of clearing to do before we start building a field,” he said.
Although the new site would be ready for the upcoming season, Ables announced the opening day for youth baseball is Mar. 26.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council also discussed the future use of the former Liberty Bank building owned by the town.
The council provided no definite outcome.
In other business, the council:
• approved minutes from the Feb. 8 work session and the Jan. 10 council meeting.
• adopted Ordinance 22-02-14 on the surplus of an F-250 truck and agreed to take it to the JM Wood auction.
• approved the purchase of a half-page ad in the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame banquet program slated for June 25, 2022. in support of inductee Cristie Brothers, a former Geraldine High School Volleyball coach.
• discussed progress on the DeKalb County Strategic Communications Infrastructure plan. The council agreed to participate in the upgrade needed for all responders in the area.
• announced the 2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Sale Tax Holiday will be Feb. 25-27.
• approved placing an ad in the Times-Journal 2022 Progress edition that kicks starts on Mar. 2.
The Geraldine Town Council’s meeting is held on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., and work sessions are held on the Tuesday before the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
