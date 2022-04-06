Sylvania man arrested in hit-and-run

A Sylvania man is in custody, suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 14-year-old Geraldine student.
Alabama State Troopers arrested Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania, in Pell City at approximately 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 6. They charged him with manslaughter and a felony charge of leaving the Scene of an accident.
“Wilbanks was the driver of a 2016 Chevy Equinox that fatally injured a juvenile that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in Dekalb County,” said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Bailey said assistance in the case was provided by the Dekalb County district attorney’s office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Rainsville Police Department, Albertville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Geraldine Police Department and The Center for Applied Forensics.
No further details were available as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ALEA reported that Harley Lasseter was fatally injured when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Alabama Highway 75 near the 68 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Geraldine.
Counselors and various local pastors visited Geraldine on Monday to offer grief counseling to anyone who needed it. A memorial fund was set up at all Liberty Bank locations in Lasseter's name. Any funds donated will go to the family to pay for his funeral.
The penalty for hit-and-run in Alabama resulting in someone’s death is imprisonment for a minimum of one year and one day and a maximum of 10 years, plus a possible fine of up to $15,000, upon conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.