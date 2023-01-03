Municipalities apply to operate medical cannabis businesses

Last June, Henagar residents gathered for a citywide meeting to learn more about a proposal called "Project Growth" that would potentially employ 200 people in the medical cannabis field.

 File photo

Two DeKalb County communities are among the Alabama municipalities who submitted ordinances authorizing the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites within their corporate limits, as required as part of the application licensing process before the deadline closed to apply for such licenses on Dec. 30, 2022.

According to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Ider and Sylvania submitted the required locality resolutions authorizing such operations before the deadline closed for medical cannabis business licenses.

