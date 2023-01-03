Municipalities apply to operate medical cannabis businesses

Two DeKalb County communities are among the Alabama municipalities who submitted ordinances authorizing the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites within their corporate limits, as required as part of the application licensing process before the deadline closed to apply for such licenses on Dec. 30, 2022.
According to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Ider and Sylvania submitted the required locality resolutions authorizing such operations before the deadline closed for medical cannabis business licenses.
Sylvania Town Clerk Lana Porter said they passed the authorizing resolutions just in case some opportunity should arise but there’s no pending development in the works. A representative at Ider Town Hall indicated the same.
Henagar a held community meeting last June to solicit citizen input back in June after an unidentified company in the medical cannabis industry considered bringing a facility that would potentially employ 200 people. An employee at Henagar City Hall said they approved enabling ordinances but these were not among the communities listed on the AMCC website.
Hammondville opted against pursuing it after receiving too much opposition at a similar town meeting, according to Town Clerk Kim Johnson.
The Commission reported initially receiving 607 requests for applications. From those who applied, 94 applications were ultimately returned, including 38 for integrated facilities, 12 for cultivators, 12 for processing, 18 dispensaries, 11 secure transporters and three state testing laboratories. At this time, the commission has not awarded any license types.
Following the evaluation of applications, the Commission may award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, five integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.
The Commission will make applicant names and application contents available for public inspection following the formal submission of applications, slated to take place at the April 13, 2023. The Commission will accept public comments on the formally submitted applications for 30 days following the submission of applications.
Many stores have begun selling Cannabidiol (CBD) products, which have no psychotropic effect and should not be confused with Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which produces the feeling of intoxication experienced by smoking forms of the drug such as sativa or indica.
At its meeting on June 12, 2023, the Commission is scheduled to award licenses in each license category. Once the business licenses have been issued, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to qualified patients.
The evaluation and scoring of applications will serve as the basis of the Commission’s decisions regarding award of licenses based on the merits of each application as expressed by ranked score. The Commission has engaged the University of South Alabama to establish teams of academic evaluators and other qualified individuals to review, evaluate and score business license applications.
“Applicants have provided plans for production, business operations, facilities and security, to name a few, as part of their application,” explained Commission Chairman and Oncologist, Dr. Steven Stokes. “Although reviewing these competitive applications is a huge undertaking, we will continue to move forward in implementing a fair and robust process that makes public health and safety a top priority.”
Two extracts of cannabis – dronabinol and nabilone – are approved by the FDA as medications in pill form. According to the AMCC website, medical cannabis products are approved for use in Alabama as tablets, capsules, tinctures, gels and creams for topical use, suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers and liquids or oils for user in an inhaler. Cannabis remains illegal as a raw plant material and as products that can be smoked or vaped or in food products such as cookies or candies.
The campaign in favor of medical cannabis in Alabama focused on the increased use of constituent cannabinoids to treat nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy, treat chronic pain and muscle spasms and increasing appetite in people with HIV/AIDS. Patients 19 or older with a qualifying condition could receive a medical cannabis card to buy the products
Commission Director John McMillan said his organization spent much of 2022 laying the groundwork for Alabama’s medical cannabis industry by drafting rules and regulations, obtaining software tracking systems and developing the business applications.
“We are excited to utilize the strong framework we put together to implement a safe and operational medical cannabis industry as we move into 2023,” McMillan said.
To learn more about the Alabama medical cannabis program visit amcc.alabama.gov.
