Mr. Lonnie Eugene Camp age 79 of Henagar, AL passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 2:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Deon Black & Rev. Jimmy Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Family will receive friends on Monday, February 6 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. & Tuesday, February 7th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
