Pair charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

A search warrant for a residence in Henagar led to two being charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
On April 8, a DeKalb County interdiction agent, along with DeKalb County investigators and officers with the Henagar and Sylvania police departments executed a search warrant on Longview Drive in Henagar.
During the search, 143 grams of methamphetamine, three firearms and drug paraphernalia were found.
Justin Wade Bass, 25 of Henagar, was charged with trafficking an illegal drug, possessing drug paraphernalia and three warrants on fFailure to appear.
Jennifer Noel Lawson, 37 of Trenton, Ga., was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking an illegal drug.
This case is still under investigation and further charges could be pending.
