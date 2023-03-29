At the Henagar City Council meeting, Arc Pyrotechnic submitted a quote for the Potato Festival fireworks amounting to $1,900 for a 25 minute show with an increase from last year in the number of large shells. The council approved the purchase of the fireworks.
The council also passed a declaration of emergency conditions regarding the severe weather that the city experienced on April 12 in view of high repair cost estimates.
