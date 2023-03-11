The Henagar Town Council met on Monday, March 6, and agreed to contract with Reed Audio to again be the audio provider for the Sand Mountain Potato Festival, coming up on July 4.
The council voted to pay off an industrial land loan of $71,000 received from First State Bank to purchase industrial property located off Andrew Lee Drive.
Council members approved a cost of living pay raise to city workers.
They discussed the improvement and finalization of the new disc golf course located at the Henagar City Park. New baskets have been installed, but the course isn’t fully complete at the moment.
The council also discussed the sewer system. They approved the motion for the expansion of the sewer line which in turn prompted the construction of new houses on Bellview Road.
The next Henagar Town Council meeting will be on March 20 at 6 p.m.
