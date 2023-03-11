The Henagar Town Council met on Monday, March 6, and agreed to contract with Reed Audio to again be the audio provider for the Sand Mountain Potato Festival, coming up on July 4.

The council voted to pay off an industrial land loan of $71,000 received from First State Bank to purchase industrial property located off Andrew Lee Drive.

