Pop-Up Art Series planned in Mentone

The Little River Arts Council (LRAC) will host a series of artist “pop-ups” in Mentone through this summer and fall. The temporary exhibitions are, by design, less formal than a gallery show but more formal than a private artistic showing of work, offering a immersive experience for the viewer and the opportunity to engage in a conversation with the artist in person.
The Council hosts the events at the Linger Longer pavilion directly behind the Mentone Inn Bed and Breakfast. A new art pop-up is scheduled every Saturday in March, including this weekend when painter Lisa Sulkosky of Mentone, painter Sam Fussell of and photographer Mike Yeakle of Menlo, Ga, display their creations between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Linger Longer Popup Art Series coincides with the Mentone Farmers Market in the lot next to the inn so it is convenient to view the artworks and browse fresh produce in one stop.
LRAC launched the first pop-up on March 5, featuring artists Brittany Owens, Ivy Nakleh, Destin Padgett, Kori Lankster and Corri Akins. Each artist explored a different medium with Owens making decorative soaps and tie dying, Nakleh painting henna, Padgett painting small paintings, and Lankster and Akins painting and creating sculptures with found objects.
Cynthia Stinson, owner of the Mentone Inn Bed and Breakfast and LRAC Board member, welcomes the artists to display their work on her property because she is a lover of the arts.
“I was more than glad to have [the artists] display their work. There are so many artists who create different things,” Stinson said.
The pandemic hit artists hard, from the closure of art galleries and studios to artists’ main sources of income dwindling as festivals canceled over the last two years.
“With the pandemic not allowing Mentone to have its usual festivals [Colorfest and the Rhododendron Festival], a lot of these artists that set up didn’t have that income, so when the Pop-up series became real, I couldn’t wait to host them,” Stinson said.
Artists attending the March 19 showcase include Kelly Seahorn, who performs beadwork, Susie Lawson, who creates handcrafted home décor, and Mariah Clough, who crotchets and does beadwork also. For the March 26 showcase, the artists include photographer Rich Rybka, fiber artist Tracey Rybka and sculptor Glen Smith.
Artists are still being invited to showcase their work at the showcase, and biographies for each artist will be available on LRAC’s official website at https://www.littleriverartscouncil.org/lingerlonger.html.
The Linger Longer Pavilion will also be the site for the LRAC’s Summer Music Series, which will kick off June 18 with a performance by Parrot Tales, a Jimmy Buffett cover band. Additional shows are planned through September.
The arts council is a non-profit so funds for raised to continually enrich the community. the patrons, membership fees, and donations. The Little River Arts Council (LRAC) has been operating since 2006, formerly known as the Mentone Area Arts Council or MAAC. The arts council changed its name in 2019.
“LRAC is a public membership organization,” said LRAC President Destin Padgett. “You do not have to be an artist to join. All you need is an interest in making art possible for those who live in and visit Mentone and neighboring communities!”
Mentone is known far and wide for its eccentric artists and the shops that house all different areas of art. Several notable artists have used its landscape as their muse.
For more information on displaying artwork at a future pop-up or details on future events, text Padgett at 256-926-8375.
