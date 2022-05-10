This year's Mother's Day was commemorated a little differently in Mentone as a group of DeKalb County Democrats organized a "March for Choice" to make a statement about the rights of women to choose whether or not to become mothers.
The event reacted to a leaked initial draft majority opinion obtained by Politico suggesting the Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, effectively removing federal protections for the right to pre-viability abortions.
The votes and the wording of the opinion could still change once the final version is released, but states with "trigger laws" may immediately ban abortions if Roe is overturned. The leaked document argues that abortion is not a fundamental constitutional right because such a right has no basis in the Constitution's text.
Sunday's march included men and women of all ages. Organizer Paula McDougall said "it's important for us to continue fighting for [the right to abortion]. We cannot go backwards."
Many of the women participating in the march expressed anger and sadness while chanting phrases such as "My Body My Choice..."
One man in the gathering said, "If [Roe vs Wade] gets overturned then it can open the doors to other things being overturned and banned. Things like contraceptives and IVF are just a couple of them, but it also opens the door for overturning landmark cases about same sex marriage and interracial marriage."
Although the group sought the proper channels to organize lawfully and peacefully, the marchers were still met with several onlookers who appeared to view the issue differently.
While walking down the sidewalk along Highway 117 to the Hitching Post and back to Mason Park, a group of shoppers across the highway shouted equally provocative comments back at them.
Elisabeth "Betsy" Sheldon expressed disbelief that she still must protest.
“I marched all the way back when Roe was decided and now I’m back 50 years later,” Sheldon said.
Abortion remains a highly controversial topic of debate.
Some evangelicals feel that the induced termination of a pregnancy comes down to ending the life of an unborn child. They promote adoption of unwanted babies as the primary alternative to the procedure.
On the other side of the issue, advocates for the right to choose whether to have the medical procedure argue that it is immoral to force a woman to carry and give birth to the child of a rapist or in cases of incest. They claim that the government should not get between a woman and her doctor to dictate what choices she can make about her own body and that outlawing abortion will not end the practice but merely result in less safe procedures and women and doctors being imprisoned for a medical procedure that is currently a legal right.
A national survey conducted by CBS News asked viewers if Roe v. Wade should remain or be overturned. It revealed 62% of respondents felt Roe v. Wade should “stay as is.”
An opinion piece by Rachel O’Leary Carmona for Fox News said, “When the time comes to make this deeply personal choice, 80% of this country believes that you and your doctor should have the right to make it [the choice of abortion] together, without the government holding you back.”
The court’s final ruling is due at the end of June or the start of July. If Roe is overturned, it will be up to each state to decide how much access women living in them will have to abortion. A likely scenario is that women may have to travel long distances to find a clinic in a state where the practice is not outlawed.
