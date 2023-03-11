Just when you think Mentone can’t get any neater, along comes a new opportunity for the Lookout Mountain community to show off with another creative venue.
The former historic Moon Lake School has been turned into Moon Lake Village and is now home to a thriving community of artists, craftsmen and other artisans.
The idea to repurpose the school grounds was conceptualized when the county deeded the property to the Town of Mentone. The site spans almost 6 acres.
“Once we got the word that the school was closing, the town got the property and formed The Adaptive Reuse Committee and several subcommittees to determine how the campus was going to be used, their financial goals and how to best preserve the school and its history,” says Kelly Leavitt, executive director of the Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA).
As usual, the generous residents of Mentone chipped in to make the project possible, both with financial donations for building supplies as well as with good ol’ fashioned elbow grease. Volunteers have been busy for months cleaning, landscaping, constructing, painting and reflooring the facilities.
The complex includes an expanded playground, picnic areas, meeting space and variety of retail shops and art galleries. Among these include MAPA, Bee Spring Studio, Bailey Jane’s Boutique, Grace’s Daughter, Faith & Mustard Seed, OtherWorld Gifts, Cloudland Framing, the Andiamo art gallery and Delightful Retreats, LLC. Additional space is available for rent.
The village’s Dr. Bill Berry Community Room hosts a plethora of events such as family reunions, oral history nights and carpentry classes. The room, will seat 70-80 people with tables and chairs available, rents for $50 half day, $100 full day. Book your upcoming event by calling Paul Nail, executive director of Moon Lake Village at (256) 996-0351.
The village recently added an additional septic system to handle continuing growth. It was installed next to the school’s old cafeteria, which is being refurbished as a new restaurant called The Pantry.
“The system is going to be used to funnel the waste from the kitchen, separate from the main system for the building,” said Moon Lake Village Executive Director Paul Nail. “The Health Department is requiring us to put in this system and to equip it with filter beds. It’s costing us around $50,000.”
Construction is nearly complete on a new amphitheater and just this week, the Village announced its first concert. Tim Jackson’s Storytellers Tour will perform on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m., featuring national recording artists Blue Mother Tupelo and Dan Smalley. Tickets are $20 cash at the door.
The amphitheater was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous descendant of the late Frank and Melissa Shigley, whose son, Ernest Shigley, and grandson, Dr. Bob Shigley, taught for many years at Moon Lake School. Named accordingly, the Shigley Amphitheater is located in front of the Mentone Educational Resources Foundation’s (MERF) community house, where the Shigleys resided for many years.
“We plan on having live music and other performers on the amphitheater stage,” said Nail. “We believe we can accommodate 800 to 1,000 people.”
For more information about renting retail space, renting the meeting room or making a donation to further develop Moon Lake Village, contact Nail at (256) 996-0351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.