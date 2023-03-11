Today

Overcast. High near 60F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.