Little River Arts Council’s Pop Up Art Series underway

The Little River Arts Council kicks off its Pop Up Art Series today at 10 a.m. at the Linger Longer Pavillion in Mentone.
The event, held in conjunction with the weekly Farmer’s Market adjacent to the Mentone Inn Bed & Breakfast, will be held each Saturday throughout spring and summer.
