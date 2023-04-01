The Mentone Educational Resource Foundation (MERF) will host its annual Taste of the Mountain and Art Auction on Saturday, April 15, starting at 6 p.m.

The fundraiser will be held at the dining hall at Camp Skyline, which is donating use of their facility. A variety of local restaurants will showcase the area’s culinary flair, including The Hatter Café, Mentone Market, Tigers Inn and Elevation Bistro. Local food trucks Fontastic Foods and Seabolt’s will be present, as well. Baked goods will be provided by The Mentone Inn and The Farm at Windy Hill and Paula Easter.

