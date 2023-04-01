The Mentone Educational Resource Foundation (MERF) will host its annual Taste of the Mountain and Art Auction on Saturday, April 15, starting at 6 p.m.
The fundraiser will be held at the dining hall at Camp Skyline, which is donating use of their facility. A variety of local restaurants will showcase the area’s culinary flair, including The Hatter Café, Mentone Market, Tigers Inn and Elevation Bistro. Local food trucks Fontastic Foods and Seabolt’s will be present, as well. Baked goods will be provided by The Mentone Inn and The Farm at Windy Hill and Paula Easter.
There will be silent and live auctions for works created by Valley Head student artists in Paula Easter’s art program, which is funded by MERF. There will also be handmade pieces and more artwork from local artists available for bidding.
This annual fundraiser supports MERF’s fine arts program at Valley Head School, as well as other educational programs. There are theatre performances for students in the school auditorium and at various theatres. MERF also helps support educational field trips such as Space Camp and Sea Lab. Scholarships are awarded to graduates as well as current college students. MERF also hosts senior citizen lunches more than 20 times per year.
Tickets for the Taste of the Mountain and Art Auction must be purchased in advance. Admission is $40 for one ticket or $350 for a table of 10. They can be purchased in person, via cash or check, at the Mentone Market, or can be purchased by credit card online at www.merfhouse.com, or by mailing a check payable to MERF to P.O. Box 107, Mentone, AL 35984. You can text Anna Mae at (256) 635-8775 to make arrangements.
