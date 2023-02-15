A lot of people enjoy receiving greeting cards but soon forget about or discard them, while others prefer to store and keep them long-term for sentimental reasons.
If you plan on keeping greeting cards for a long period of time, you can use some storage advice from Dr. Robert Riter, the Marie Drolet Bristol-EBSCO Endowed Professor at the University of Alabama.
“Archival work is often expressed as a form of outreach focused on assisting individuals in acquiring preservation literacy,” Riter said. “Community members frequently express a concern with preserving documentation which holds familial and personal value, including greeting cards.
“Fortunately, there are accessible methods for supporting continued preservation,” he said.
Greeting card collections should, ideally, be housed in acid-free storage containers. Individual cards should be placed in archival-quality item sleeves. Riter explained that these practices will protect individual items from damage and reduce the effects of UV light exposure if displayed, such as fading of bright colors.
“Individuals also receive greeting cards in digital formats, and one’s personal archival preservation strategy might include digital preservation provisions,” Riter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.